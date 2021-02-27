Prairie View A&M wins 55-54, win streak now 10

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NORMAL, Ala. (AP)D’Rell Roberts’ three-point play with 1:43 remaining provided the winning points as Prairie View A&M defeated Alabama A&M 55-54 on Saturday for its 10th straight victory.

Jalen Johnson made 1 of 2 free throws for Alabama A&M with 1:18 to go but neither team scored again.

Jawaun Daniels posted 12 points and seven rebounds and Faite Williams had 10 points for Prairie View A&M (11-4, 10-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cam Mack added six assists. Lenell Henry had seven rebounds.

Jalen Johnson had 17 points for the Bulldogs (6-6, 4-6), who have now lost four straight games. Garrett Hicks added 16 points and six rebounds. Dailin Smith grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Prairie View defeated Alabama A&M 79-57 on Jan. 30.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES