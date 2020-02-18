Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Prairie View A&M tops Jackson St. 70-61 behind Andrus

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP)Gerard Andrus scored 19 points with seven rebounds and Prairie View A&M beat Jackson State 70-61 on Monday night to win its fourth straight and remain atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings.

Chancellor Ellis added 15 points and Antione Lister had 11 for the Panthers (14-11, 10-2), who held the Tigers to 37% shooting from the field (19 of 52) and 1 of 16 from long distance (6%).

Jonas James scored 17 points and Jayveous McKinnis had 14 with 11 rebounds for Jackson State (10-16, 7-6). Venjie Wallis scored 11 points.

Jackson State plays at Grambling on Saturday. Prairie View A&M plays at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞