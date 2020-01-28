Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Prairie View A&M cruises past Mississippi Valley St, 102-83

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP)Antione Lister scored 30 points as Prairie View A&M cruised past Mississippi Valley State, 102-83 for its fourth straight Southwestern Conference victory Monday night.

The Panthers built a 15-point lead by intermission and maintained it in a wild second half that featured a combined 106 points between the teams. Prairie View shot 24 of 33 (72.7 %) in the second half.

Devonte Patterson finished with 19 points and 10 assists for the Panthers (10-10, 6-1). Gerard Andrus had 15 points, Jonathan Jackson added 13 and Lenell Henry contributed 10.

Caleb Hunter scored 21 points to lead the Delta Devils (1-18, 1-6). Michael Green added 19 points and Torico Simmons added another 18.

Prairie View A&M is at Alabama A&M Saturday. Mississippi Valley State hosts Jackson State Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞