LAS VEGAS (AP)Donte Powers scored 21 points in Sam Houston’s 64-51 win against California Baptist on Thursday in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Powers shot 7 for 12 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bearkats (25-6). Qua Grant added nine points and also had six assists. Damon Nicholas Jr. shot 2 of 2 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with nine points. The Bearkats prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

The Lancers (17-16, 1-1) were led in scoring by Taran Armstrong, who finished with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists. Cal Baptist also got eight points and seven rebounds from Hunter Goodrick. Joe Quintana also had eight points.

Sam Houston led 33-17 at halftime, with Powers racking up 14 points. Sam Houston extended its lead to 42-21 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run.

