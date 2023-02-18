STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP)Donte Powers and Cameron Huefner scored 20 points each as Sam Houston beat Tarleton State 64-59 on Saturday night.

Powers also contributed five rebounds for the Bearkats (20-6, 10-4 Western Athletic Conference). Huefner was 7 for 14, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. Qua Grant recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 10 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Freddy Hicks led the Texans (14-14, 8-8) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds. Tarleton State also got 12 points and three blocks from Lue Williams. Shamir Bogues also recorded 12 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.