Potter lifts Morehead St. past Georgia Southern 59-51

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Early Thursday morning Major League Baseball locked out its players. The lockout came into effect once the previous collective bargaining agreement expired at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

MLB owners and the Players Association failed to reach an agreement on a new CBA, which led to the lockout. Most minor league players however are not a part of the MLBPA. That should mean business as usual for the Isotopes. Offseason training and meetings will still happen, and the 2022 season will go on as scheduled. The main exception is that minor league players on an MLB 40 man roster — MLBPA members — will be expected to hold out with the other players in their union.