Potter lifts Morehead St. over NAIA Alice Lloyd 87-47

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP)Skyelar Potter had 15 points to lead five players in double figures and Morehead State beat NAIA-member Alice Lloyd College 87-47 on Saturday.

Tray Hollowell and Johni Broome added 12 points apiece for Morehead State. Drew Thelwell chipped in 11 points, and Jaylen Sebree had 10. Broome also had 10 rebounds.

Morehead State (7-5) scored 53 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Noah Young had 13 points for Alice Lloyd College. Damon Tobler added 12 points.

