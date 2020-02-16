Potter leads George Washington past George Mason 73-67

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)Armel Potter had 20 points as George Washington topped George Mason 73-67 on Saturday.

Maceo Jack had 19 points for George Washington (11-14, 5-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jameer Nelson Jr. added 16 points. Jamison Battle had 13 points.

George Washington totaled 45 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Xavier Johnson had 17 points for the Patriots (14-11, 3-9). AJ Wilson added 15 points and seven rebounds. Josh Oduro had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Colonials improve to 2-0 against the Patriots for the season. George Washington defeated George Mason 73-67 on Jan. 15. George Washington takes on Duquesne on the road on Wednesday. George Mason faces Richmond on the road on Wednesday.

