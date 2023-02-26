NEW ORLEANS (AP)Craig Porter Jr. had a triple-double, Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 28 points, and Wichita State defeated Tulane 83-76 on Sunday.

Porter had 15 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals. He joined Fred Van Vleet as the only Wichita State players with a triple-double in the past 50 years.

Pierre shot 9 for 17, including 5 for 12 from 3-point range, and 5 of 7 from the free throw line for the Shockers (15-13, 8-8 American Athletic Conference). James Rojas scored 22 points and added eight rebounds.

Jalen Cook led the way for the Green Wave (17-9, 10-5) with 30 points and four assists. Jaylen Forbes added 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Sion James had 11 points.

Wichita State took the lead with 17:56 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 46-39 at halftime, with Pierre racking up 13 points. Wichita State used an 11-3 run in the second half to build a 10-point lead at 83-73 with 27 seconds left in the half before finishing off the win.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.