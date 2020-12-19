Porter scores 24 to carry Weber St. past Portland St. 94-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Zahir Porter had 24 points as Weber State romped past Portland State 94-66 on Friday night.

Isiah Brown had 18 points for Weber State (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky Conference). Cody Carlson added 14 points and nine rebounds. Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 11 points.

James Scott had 16 points for the Vikings (1-3, 0-1). Khalid Thomas added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery