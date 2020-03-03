1  of  2
Porter scores 21 to lead Idaho St. past Weber St. 78-70

OGDEN, Utah (AP)Malik Porter had 21 points as Idaho State ended its 12-game losing streak, defeating Weber State 78-70 on Monday night.

Porter hit 9 of 12 shots and added seven rebounds.

Tarik Cool had 15 points for Idaho State (7-20, 4-14 Big Sky Conference). Austin Smellie added 14 points and Jared Stutzman had 10.

Cody John had 23 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (11-18, 7-11). Jerrick Harding added 18 points and Tim Fuller had 10 points and four blocks.

The Bengals evened the season series against the Wildcats with the win. Weber State defeated Idaho State 76-68 on Jan. 16. Idaho State faces Eastern Washington on the road on Thursday. Weber State plays Idaho on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

