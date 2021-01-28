Porter leads Weber St. over Idaho 81-56

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP)Zahir Porter had 19 points and five steals and Isiah Brown posted 16 points as Weber State routed Idaho 81-56 on Thursday night.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 14 points for Weber State (8-4, 3-2 Big Sky Conference). Michal Kozak added 12 points.

Gabe Quinnett had 13 points for the Vandals (0-12, 0-9), who have now lost 12 straight games to start the season. Scott Blakney added 12 points. Tanner Christensen had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES