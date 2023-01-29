CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP)Jordan Pope scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Oregon State rallied to beat Colorado 60-52 on Saturday night.

Pope, who missed all three of his 3-pointers in the first half, sank 5 of 7 in the second for the Beavers (9-13, 3-8 Pac-12 Conference). Glenn Taylor Jr. pitched in with 14 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and the second of his career.

Tristan da Silva notched his second double-double for the Buffaloes (12-11, 4-8), scoring 22 points with 15 rebounds. Da Silva made 9 of 21 shots with four 3-pointers. J’Vonne Hadley totaled 11 points and seven rebounds.

Da Silva had seven points and Ethan Wright came off the bench to score six as Colorado took a 26-25 lead into halftime. The Buffaloes led by seven midway through the half. Michael Rataj hit a 3-pointer to pull the Beavers even at 22 with 3:36 to go. Wright answered with a 3-pointer and Hadley made 1 of 2 free throws before Nick Krass hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to get Oregon State within a point.

Pope sank three straight 3-pointers, Oregon State turned a three-point deficit into a 40-36 lead with 11:13 left to play, and the Beavers never trailed again. Pope followed a Taylor layup with his fourth 3-pointer over a span of 4:38 to give Oregon State its biggest lead at 45-36 with 8:50 left to play.

Oregon State shot 38% overall to Colorado’s 35%. Both teams made seven 3-pointers although the Buffaloes needed six more attempts than the Beavers.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: The Beavers head to the desert to play Arizona State on Thursday and No. 6 Arizona on Saturday.

Colorado: The Buffaloes return home to host California on Thursday and Stanford on Sunday.

