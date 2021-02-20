Pope scores 22 to lead Dixie St. past Tarleton State 64-48

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP)Isaiah Pope had a season-high 22 points as Dixie State beat Tarleton State 64-48 on Saturday night.

Pope was 6-of-11 shooting, all from 3-point range. Andre Mulibea added 14 points for Dixie State (8-11, 4-8 Western Athletic Conference).

Freddy Hicks had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Texans (7-9, 2-6), whose four-game winning streak ended.

Tarleton State totaled a season-low 17 points in the second half.

The Trailblazers evened the season series against the Texans. Tarleton State defeated Dixie State 77-59 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES