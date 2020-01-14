Live Now
Pope lifts Bethune-Cookman past Morgan St. 85-78

NCAA Men's Basketball
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Cletrell Pope scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, Leon Redd scored a go-ahead 3-pointer and Bethune-Cookman finished on a 12-5 run to beat Morgan State 85-78 on Monday night.

Pope shot 9 for 11 from the field.

Malik Maitland scored 17 points and made six assists and his layup tied it at 73 with 2:34 left to play. Redd hit his 3-pointer and Wali Parks added a 3 in the winning run.

Isaiah Bailey added 14 points for Bethune-Cookman (9-9, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Pope also made four steals.

Troy Baxter had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (8-11, 2-2). David Syfax Jr. added 16 points and Stanley Davis had 12.

Bethune-Cookman takes on NC Central at home on Saturday. Morgan State matches up against Howard at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

