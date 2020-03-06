Pope leads Bethune-Cookman past Florida A&M 72-70 in OT

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Cletrell Pope had 20 points and 16 rebounds as Bethune-Cookman edged Florida A&M 72-70 in overtime on Thursday night.

Rod Melton Jr. and Brendon Myles hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Rattlers a 70-67 lead with 2:05 remaining, but the Wildcats closed on a 5-0 surge. Pope scored four of the Wildcats’ nine points in overtime.

Malik Maitland had 10 points and six assists for Bethune-Cookman (16-14, 10-6 Mid-Eastern Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Wali Parks added 10 points.

Melton had 19 points for the Rattlers (12-15, 10-6). MJ Randolph added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Evins Desir had 13 points. Randolph split a pair of free throws with two seconds left to force overtime tied 63-all.

The Wildcats leveled the season series against the Rattlers with the win. Florida A&M defeated Bethune-Cookman 73-67 on Feb. 1.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞