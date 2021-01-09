Polley scores 19 to lead UConn over Butler 72-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Tyler Polley had 19 points as UConn defeated Butler 72-60 on Saturday.

Tyrese Martin had 15 points and seven rebounds for UConn (6-1, 3-1 Big East Conference). Isaiah Whaley added three blocks. R.J. Cole had seven rebounds.

Bryce Nze had 18 points for the Bulldogs (3-6, 2-4). Aaron Thompson added 14 points and six assists. Bryce Golden had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES