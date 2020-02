Not many people expected Seton Hall's 10-game winning streak to end Saturday against Xavier, and fewer probably thought it would be as one-sided as it was.

However, the final score of the Pirates' 74-62 Big East Conference defeat to the Musketeers in Newark, N.J., seemed pretty flattering. Xavier owned a 30-6 lead just over 12 minutes into the game and totally stomped Seton Hall in rebounding, 51-22. Musketeers forward Tyrique Jones nearly tied the Pirates on the boards, grabbing 18 by himself.