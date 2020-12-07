Polk, Huffman carry Central Michigan past Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Aundre Polk had 19 points to lead five Central Michigan players in double figures as the Chippewas beat Western Illinois 79-73 on Sunday.

Caleb Huffman added 15 points, Devontae Lane chipped in 14, Meikkel Murray scored 12 and Travon Broadway Jr. had 11 for CMU (1-3). Polk shot 9 for 11 from the field. Lane also had seven rebounds and six assists, while Murray posted eight rebounds.

Tamell Pearson scored a career-high 22 points and had nine rebounds for the Leathernecks (0-2). Rod Johnson Jr. added 15 points and Colton Sandage had 13 points.

