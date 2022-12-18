SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Brandin Podziemski scored 20 points and Santa Clara defeated winless California 71-62 on Sunday.

Podziemski hit four 3-pointers and added seven rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Broncos (11-3). Parker Braun scored 17 on 8-of-9 shooting with seven boards and Keshawn Justice scored 13 with five assists.

Joel Brown had 13 points and six assists for the Golden Bears (0-12), who have lost 15 straight dating to last season. Lars Thiemann had 10 points and six rebounds.

Podziemski had 13 points and Braun scored 10 to send Santa Clara into halftime with a 34-25 lead.

Twice Brown had layups in the second half to get Cal with four points and two free throws by Sam Alajiki pulled the Bears within 65-60 with 1:20 left to play. Justice answered with a 3-pointer to send the Broncos to their seventh win in their last eight games.

Santa Clara shot 47% from the floor and made 8 of 19 from 3-point range. The Broncos scored 16 points off 17 Cal turnovers.

The Bears shot 45% overall and made 6 of 19 from beyond the arc. Cal forced 18 turnovers but scored only seven points off of them.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25