Plowden scores 19, Bowling Green ekes past W. Michigan 85-82

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Daeqwon Plowden scored 19 points and Bowling Green fended off a late run by Western Michigan to edge the Broncos 85-82 on Tuesday night.

Dylan Frye added 16 points for Bowling Green, the Mid-American Conference preseason favorite, which won a third straight. Four players reached double figures for the Falcons (12-5, 3-1) with Marlon Sierra and Justin Turner chipping in 12 points apiece.

Michael Flowers led the Broncos (8-9, 1-3) with 28 points. Brandon Johnson added 18 and B. Artis White 14.

Bowling Green led by nine with less than three minutes to go, but Johnson sank two free throws, White nailed a 3 and Flowers an inside jump shot to pull Western Michigan to within 82-80 with 1:07 left.

Sierra scored on a drive to the basket and was fouled, converting the three-point play. Flowers and White missed from beyond the arc in the final four seconds.

Bowling Green faces Northern Illinois at home on Saturday. Western Michigan plays Kent State at home on Saturday.

