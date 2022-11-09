VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)A.J. Plitzuweit’s 33 points led South Dakota past Lipscomb 85-77 on Wednesday night.

Plitzuweit added five assists for the Coyotes (1-1). Tasos Kamateros scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 11, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. Damani Hayes shot 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Bisons (0-1) were led by Will Pruitt, who recorded 20 points and three steals. Jacob Ognacevic added 18 points for Lipscomb. Matthew Schner also had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. South Dakota hosts Dakota State while Lipscomb hosts Campbellsville Harrodsburg.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.