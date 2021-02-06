Plitzuweit lifts South Dakota past S. Dakota St. 64-56

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP)A.J. Plitzuweit had 19 points as South Dakota extended its winning streak to 10 games, beating South Dakota State 64-56 on Friday night.

Stanley Umude had 14 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota (11-6, 9-0 Summit League). Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 11 points. Tasos Kamateros had six points and 16 rebounds.

South Dakota State scored 23 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Noah Freidel had 18 points for the Jackrabbits (10-4, 4-1), whose five-game win streak ended with the loss. Baylor Scheierman added 15 points and 16 rebounds. Douglas Wilson had 10 points.

The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Jackrabbits on the season. South Dakota defeated South Dakota State 91-78 on Dec. 12.

