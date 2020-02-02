Pleasant leads Abilene Christian over Incarnate Word 72-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (AP)Joe Pleasant scored 19 points as Abilene Christian defeated Incarnate Word 72-58 on Saturday night. Payten Ricks added 18 points for the Wildcats, while Clay Gayman chipped in 15.

Vincent Miszkiewicz had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals (5-16, 2-8 Southland Conference). Dwight Murray Jr. added 11 points. Des Balentine had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Abilene Christian (12-9, 7-3) faces Northwestern State on the road on Wednesday. Incarnate Word takes on Sam Houston State at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞