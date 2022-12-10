JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Jose Placer’s 21 points helped North Florida defeat Bethune-Cookman 88-48 on Saturday.

Placer shot 8 for 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Ospreys (3-6). Jarius Hicklen added 15 points while going 5 of 9 (4 for 8 from distance), and they also had five rebounds. Carter Hendricksen was 6 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Dylan Robertson led the Wildcats (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 10 points and six rebounds. Zion Harmon added eight points for Bethune-Cookman. Marcus Garrett also recorded seven points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.