Pivorius leads Northern Kentucky past Wheeling Jesuit 82-54

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP)Hubertas Pivorius had 19 points off the bench to lead Northern Kentucky to an 82-54 win over Wheeling Jesuit on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Trevon Faulkner had 17 points for Northern Kentucky. Trey Robinson added 13 points and Bryson Langdon had 11 points.

Jarett Haines had 18 points for the Cardinals.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES