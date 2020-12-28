Pippen scores 30, Vanderbilt coasts past Alcorn St 87-59

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE (AP)Scotty Pippen Jr. hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points to lead Vanderbilt to an 87-59 win over Alcorn State on Sunday.

Myles Stute added 16 points for the Commodores (4-2) with Jordan Wright scoring 11 and D.J. Harvey 10.

Jacoby Ross paced Alcorn State (0-4) with 14 points and Tyree Corbett added 12.

Pippen’s fast-break dunk staked Vanderbilt to a 41-21 lead at the half and then he poured in 20 points in the second half on 7-of-10 shooting. Vanderbilt shot 15 of 24 (62.5%) in the second half, going 7 of 13 from 3-point range.

The Commodores went 14 of 30 behind the arc with Stute going 4 of 6. Pippen was 5 of 9.

The Braves went 3 of 21 from distance and shot 37% (24 of 65) overall.

Pippen had scored 25 points three times this season and 24 in a loss to Davidson in Vanderbilt’s last outing.

The Commodores open Southeastern Conference play against Florida on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery