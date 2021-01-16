Pippen scores 22 to carry Kent State past Ohio 89-79

ATHENS, Ohio (AP)Danny Pippen had 22 points as Kent State beat Ohio 89-79 on Saturday.

Tervell Beck had 18 points for Kent State (6-3, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). Mike Nuga added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Malique Jacobs had 14 points and six rebounds.

Ohio scored 26 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Ben Vander Plas had five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 24 points and had five assists for the Bobcats (7-6, 3-4). Jason Preston added 23 points and 10 assists.

