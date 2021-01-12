Pippen leads Kent State past Central Michigan 94-85

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP)Danny Pippen had 28 points and 11 rebounds as Kent State defeated Central Michigan 94-85 on Tuesday.

Mike Nuga had 18 points and seven rebounds for Kent State (5-3, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Malique Jacobs added 14 points and Giovanni Santiago had 11 points.

Travon Broadway Jr. had 20 points and five steals for the Chippewas (5-7, 1-4). Malik Muhammad added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Meikkel Murray had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

