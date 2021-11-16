Pierre scores 20 to carry Rice past Southern 81-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
HOUSTON (AP)Carl Pierre had 20 points as Rice defeated Southern 81-63 on Tuesday night.

Max Fiedler had 17 points for Rice (2-1). Travis Evee added 15 points. Chris Mullins had 13 points.

Tyrone Lyons had 19 points for the Jaguars (1-2). Jayden Saddler added 12 points. Terrell Williams had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

