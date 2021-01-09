Pickett, Stormo lead Siena past Fairfield 74-58

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Jalen Pickett scored 15 points – going over 1,000 for his career – and added nine rebounds and six assists as Siena topped Fairfield 74-58 on Saturday for the Saints’ 13th straight win dating to last season.

Jackson Stormo also scored 15 points for Siena (3-0, 3-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kyle Young added 11 points. Manny Camper had seven rebounds. Siena is off to a 3-0 start for the first time in 17 years.

Jesus Cruz had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Stags (2-10, 2-5). Jake Wojcik added 11 points. Taj Benning, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup led the Stags, scored five points. He shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

The teams play each other again Sunday.

