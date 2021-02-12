Pickett lifts UC Riverside past UC Irvine 86-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Dominick Pickett had a career-high 22 points as UC Riverside rolled past UC Irvine 86-65 on Friday.

Pickett hit 8 of 10 shots, including 6 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Jock Perry had 16 points for UC Riverside (9-4, 6-2 Big West Conference). Arinze Chidom added 12 points and eight rebounds. Zyon Pullin had 12 points and six assists.

DJ Davis had 21 points for the Anteaters (10-7, 7-3). Collin Welp added 11 points.

