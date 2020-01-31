Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Pickett lifts UC Riverside past Long Beach St. 77-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Dominick Pickett had a career-high 20 points as UC Riverside topped Long Beach State 77-69 on Thursday night.

Dikymbe Martin had 14 points for UC Riverside (14-9, 4-3 Big West Conference). Arinze Chidom added 11 points. Angus McWilliam had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Chance Hunter had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Beach (7-15, 2-4). Michael Carter III added 14 points. Colin Slater had 12 points.

UC Riverside faces Cal State Fullerton on the road on Wednesday. Long Beach State plays UC Santa Barbara at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞