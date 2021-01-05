Pickett lifts Siena past Monmouth 76-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Jalen Pickett recorded 18 points with a career-high 14 rebounds and Siena got past Monmouth 76-62 on Monday.

Manny Camper added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Saints, who swept the two games with the Hawks. Pickett, a junior, has 997 career points.

Jordan King had 15 points for Siena (2-0, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nick Hopkins added 11 points.

George Papas had 16 points for the Hawks (3-4, 3-3). Deion Hammond added 12 points. Marcus McClary had nine rebounds.

Siena defeated Monmouth 78-77 on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES