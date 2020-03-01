Live Now
Phyfe leads Northern Iowa past Drake 70-43

NCAA Men's Basketball
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Austin Phyfe scored 17 points and grabbed 18 rebounds and Northern Iowa rolled past Drake 70-43 on Saturday to capture the Missouri Valley Conference championship.

AJ Green and Isaiah Brown added 15 points each for the Panthers (25-5, 14-4) and Noah Carter scored 11.

Northern Iowa led 30-18 at the half, holding Drake to 31% shooting. In the second half the Panthers heated up, hitting 5 of 10 from 3-point range and shooting 53% overall while holding Drake to 30%.

Roman Penn had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-13, 8-10). Liam Robbins added 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Northern Iowa defeated Drake 83-73 on Feb. 8.

