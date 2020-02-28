Phillips lifts UNC-Wilmington over Drexel 76-65

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)Shykeim Phillips scored a season-high 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting and UNC Wilmington beat Drexel 76-65 on Thursday night.

Mike Okauru added 16 points and nine rebounds for UNC Wilmington (10-20, 5-12 Colonial Athletic Association), who shot 68% (19 for 28) in the second half to finish at 53% for the game.

James Butler scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Dragons (13-17, 6-11), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Camren Wynter added 13 points.

Drexel was 5 of 14 from 3-point range in the first half to take a 34-29 lead but was 1 of 9 in the second half. The Dragons had a 40-25 rebounding advantage but had 18 turnovers that Drexel, which only had four giveaways, turned into 18 points.

Drexel defeated UNC Wilmington 71-66 on Dec. 30. UNC Wilmington finishes out the regular season against Delaware at home on Saturday. Drexel finishes out the regular season against College of Charleston on the road on Saturday.

