Phillips lifts Longwood past Charleston Southern 71-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Shabooty Phillips hit four 3-pointers and scored 23 points and Longwood beat Charleston Southern 71-63 on Thursday night.

DeShaun Wade had 11 points for Longwood (9-15, 4-7 Big South Conference), which snapped its five-game home losing streak. Jordan Cintron added 10 rebounds.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 25 points for the Buccaneers (11-12, 5-6). Deontaye Buskey added 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Lancers improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers this season. Longwood defeated Charleston Southern 74-56 on Jan. 8.

Longwood takes on Winthrop at home on Saturday. Charleston Southern takes on Hampton at home on Saturday.

