DALLAS (AP)Zhuric Phelps led SMU with 19 points and sealed the victory with a free throw with three seconds left as the Mustangs defeated Temple 72-71 on Wednesday night.

Phelps also contributed five assists and four steals for the Mustangs (9-16, 4-8 American Athletic Conference). Efe Odigie scored 10 points and added 11 rebounds. Samuell Williamson recorded 10 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

Phelps made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to give SMU a two-point lead with 25 seconds left and Hysier Miller scored inside 14 seconds later to make it 71-all but Phelps drew a foul on Khalif Battle and missed the first foul shot but made the second.

Battle’s potential winning heave at the buzzer from beyond half court caromed harmlessly off the backboard.

Battle led the Owls (14-11, 8-4) in scoring, finishing with 27 points. Zach Hicks added 11 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Temple. In addition, Damian Dunn finished with 11 points and six assists.

Keon Ambrose-Hylton put up seven points in the first half for SMU, who led 32-30 at halftime. Phelps scored a team-high 14 points for SMU in the second half, including the winning free throw.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. SMU visits Wichita State while Temple visits Memphis.

