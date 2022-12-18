COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP)Rytis Petraitis scored 20 points off of the bench to lead Air Force to an 81-67 victory over Tarleton on Sunday night.

Petraitis had 10 rebounds for the Falcons (8-4). Jake Heidbreder had 17 points. Ethan Taylor scored 11 with seven rebounds.

Tiger Booker finished with 18 points for the Texans (5-6). Jakorie Smith added 15 points, while Shakur Daniel scored 12.

Heidbreder scored 11 in the second half to help the Falcons rally from a 38-37 halftime deficit.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.