BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP)Dan Petcash had 24 points and Binghamton beat Bryant 84-67 on Saturday.

Petcash also had eight rebounds for the Bearcats (9-12, 5-3 America East Conference). Jacob Falko pitched in with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Miles Gibson scored 15 on 5-of-7 shooting.

Charles Pride led the Bulldogs (13-8, 4-4) with 17 points. Antwan Walker added 12 points and six rebounds, while Earl Timberlake scored 10.

These two teams both play Wednesday. Binghamton visits UMBC, while Bryant hosts Maine.

