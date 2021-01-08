Perry scores 29 to carry Stetson over North Alabama 86-77

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Rob Perry had 29 points as Stetson got past North Alabama 86-77 on Friday night.

Perry tied a school record with eight 3-pointers, finishing 8 for 10 from the arc. He added six rebounds.

The game was the Atlantic Sun Conference opener for both teams.

Mahamadou Diawara had 18 points for Stetson (3-4). Christiaan Jones added 16 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Chase Johnston had 11 points.

Payton Youngblood had 16 points for the Lions (4-3). Detalian Brown added 13 points. C.J. Brim had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES