NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Rob Perry scored 25 points to help Murray State defeat Illinois State 76-75 on Wednesday night.

Perry added six rebounds for the Racers (14-13, 9-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Kenny White Jr. scored 16 points while going 7 of 10 from the field. Quincy Anderson recorded 15 points and shot 6 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Seneca Knight led the Redbirds (10-18, 5-12) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and eight rebounds. Kendall Lewis added 20 points, nine rebounds and three steals for Illinois State. In addition, Darius Burford had 18 points and six assists.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.