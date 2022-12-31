DENTON, Texas (AP)Tylor Perry scored 20 points as North Texas beat Florida International 72-57 on Saturday night.

Perry added four steals for the Mean Green (11-3, 2-1 Conference USA). Kai Huntsberry scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 6 from the line. Rubin Jones shot 2 of 7 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Denver Jones finished with 24 points for the Panthers (6-7). Florida International also got nine points from Arturo Dean. In addition, Petar Krivokapic finished with eight points.

North Texas led 35-20 at the break. North Texas extended its lead to 57-38 during the second half, fueled by an 11-1 scoring run. Huntsberry scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

