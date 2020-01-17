Closings & Delays
Perry scores 18 points as Stetson holds off North Alabama

NCAA Men's Basketball
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Rob Perry had 18 points and six rebounds as Stetson narrowly beat North Alabama 54-49 on Thursday night.

Christiaan Jones had 12 points for Stetson (8-11, 2-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Joel Kabimba added eight rebounds.

Christian Agnew scored a season-high 24 points for the Lions (7-11, 2-3). Emanuel Littles added 12 points and 17 rebounds.

North Alabama shot 19% (6 for 31) from the field, missed 14 3-pointers and scored just 13 points in the first half.Jamari Blackmon, North Alabama’s leading scorer this season (12 points per game), was held to five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Stetson plays at Jacksonville on Saturday. North Alabama hosts Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

