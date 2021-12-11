Perry scores 17 to lead Albany past Columbia 60-59

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)De’Vondre Perry made two free throws with 3 seconds left to lift Albany to a 60-59 victory over Columbia on Saturday night.

The free throws capped off a game in which Perry posted 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Jamel Horton had six assists for the Great Danes (2-7).

Columbia scored 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team, but Albany scored only 20.

Ike Nweke had 18 points for the Lions (3-8). Liam Murphy added 14 points and seven rebounds. Eddie Turner III had 10 points.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa, whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup led the Lions, made only 1 of 7 shots.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com