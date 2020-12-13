Perry scores 14 to carry CS Bakersfield past Idaho 76-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP)Czar Perry had 14 points as Cal State Bakersfield defeated Idaho 76-66 on Saturday.

De’Monte Buckingham had 11 points for Cal State Bakersfield (2-2). Shawn Stith added 11 points and Justin Edler-Davis had eight rebounds.

Ja’Vary Christmas had 13 points for the Vandals (0-4). DeAndre Robinson added 13 points and Gabe Quinnett had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery