Perry lifts UC Riverside past UC San Diego 71-59

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Jock Perry had scored 14 points with four 3-pointer and as UC Riverside beat UC San Diego 71-59 on Sunday.

George Willborn III had 12 points for UC Riverside (8-4, 5-2 Big West Conference). Zyon Pullin added nine rebounds and six assists and Wil Tattersall grabbed seven rebounds.

Hugh Baxter had 17 points for the Tritons (3-5, 1-5). Toni Rocak added 15 points and seven rebounds and Mikey Howell grabbed six rebounds.

