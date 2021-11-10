Perry lifts Stetson over Florida Memorial 74-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted:

DELAND, Fla. (AP)Rob Perry scored 25 points as Stetson defeated Florida Memorial 74-67 on Tuesday night. Chase Johnston added 20 points for the Hatters.

Perry shot 11 for 12 from the foul line.

Stephan Swenson had seven assists and six steals for Stetson (1-0).

Corey Benton had 21 points and six rebounds for the Lions. Brent Holcombe added 19 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

