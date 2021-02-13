Perry leads CS Bakersfield past UC San Diego 65-50

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP)Czar Perry scored 12 points and dished a career-best 11 assists to lift Cal State Bakersfield to a 65-50 win over Big West newcomer UC San Diego on Saturday.

Justin Edler-Davis had 19 points with five 3-pointers for Cal State Bakersfield (14-7, 10-4 Big West Conference). Shaun Williams added 11 points. Taze Moore had seven points, five assists and three blocks. Ronne Readus had 15 rebounds.

Cal State Bakersfield posted a season-high 20 assists on 24 field goals.

Toni Rocak had 9 points for the Tritons (4-7, 1-7), who are transitioning from Division II to Division I.

Cal State Bakersfield defeated UC San Diego 76-71 on Friday.

