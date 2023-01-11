DENTON, Texas (AP)Tylor Perry scored 21 points to lead North Texas and Kai Huntsberry hit the game-winning jumper with four seconds left as the Mean Green defeated Louisiana Tech 67-65 on Wednesday night.

Perry shot 5 for 10 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Mean Green (14-3, 5-1 Conference USA). Abou Ousmane scored 14 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Aaron Scott shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Bulldogs (10-7, 3-3) were led by Isaiah Crawford, who posted 25 points and five steals. Cobe Williams added 17 points and five assists for Louisiana Tech. Keaston Willis also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.